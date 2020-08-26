UrduPoint.com
PPP Lacks Vision: Khurram Sher Zaman

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:49 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman Wednesday said that Pakistan People's party (PPP) has failed to address masses issues in Sindh

Talking to a private news channel, he said PPP has no vision for carrying the country forward.

He regretted that poor and white-collar people in Sindh are unemployed and suffering from economic hardships due to poor policies of PPP government.

While expressing serious concerns over the situation in Sindh including Karachi following heavy rains, Sher Zaman said that despite ruling Sindh for the past 11 years the Pakistan Peoples Party-led provincial government has failed to plan a rain-emergency strategy.

Most of the nullahs, particularly the drains were in worst situation and filled with garbage, Zaman said, adding, the Federal and Sindh governments had decided to set aside their differences for the betterment of Karachi and formed a committee comprising representatives from the city's three main stakeholders, the PPP, PTI and MQM, to address the city's issues.

