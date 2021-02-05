PPP Ladies Wing stages Kashmir Solidarity rally

Pakistan People's Party Ladies Wing rally was held here at Hyderabad By pass to show solidarity with people of Indian occupied Kashmir

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party Ladies Wing rally was held here at Hyderabad By pass to show solidarity with people of Indian occupied Kashmir. PPP leader Rawal Sharjeel Memon led the rally from Rawal House, Rahooki to Hatri By pass.

Addressing the rally, Rawal Sharjeel said India had illegally occupied a major part of Kashmir against the wishes of Kashmiris. He called upon the international community to ensure implementation of UNSC resolutions so that Kashmiris could get their right to self - determination. He said people of Pakistan will continue their diplomatic, moral and political support to their Kashmiri brethren.

PPP Ladies Wing leader Zaibu Nisa Malah and others also addressed the Kashmir Solidarity rally.