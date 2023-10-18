Open Menu

PPP Larkana Marks 16th Death Anniversary Of Karachi Karsaz Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 09:34 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Larkana marked the 16th death anniversary of martyrs of Karachi Karsaz twin blasts on Wednesday. Quran Khawani and Fateha were held at the graveyard of martyrs in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

Collective prayers were offered for the departed souls of martyrs. Besides, Central President of PPP Women Wing Pakistan and former MPA Faryal Talpar, District President PPP Larkana and former MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Political Secretary to Chairman PPP Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Chairman District Council Larkana and General Secretary PPP Larkana Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Suhail Anwar Siyal, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar, Imran Jatoi, Munir Ahmed Soomro, Muhammad Ibrahim Khoso, Dr. Ghulam Sakina Gaad, leaders, workers, office bearers of PPP and its sisters organizations visited graveyard of martyrs and offered Fateha.

Langer (free food) was distributed among the poor and needy people. PPP leaders, workers, office bearers of PPP and its sisters organizations also visited the graves of founder Chairman of PPP and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Chairperson of PPP Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and Late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

They offered fateha at the graves and laid floral wreaths. PPP Larkana organized a condolence meeting to pay homage to the martyrs of the Karachi Karsaz tragedy. The condolence meeting held near Jinnah Bagh Chowk Larkana, near Government Girls Degree College Larkana on Wednesday evening.

A big screen was installed in Larkana to telecast live the main condolence gathering for the martyrs of the Karachi Karsaz tragedy, which was being held in Karachi and addressed by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Heavy police force was deployed at Naudero, Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, and Larkana city to avoid any untoward incident.

