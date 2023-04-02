PPP Larkana organizes seminar of Shaheed Z.A.Bhutto on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party PPP) Larkana District and City organized a seminar that will be held on Monday at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Hall here, in connection with the 44th death anniversary of former prime minister and founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which to be held on April 4, 2023 (Tuesday).

A seminar will be held on the topic of "When will there be justice for the judicial killing of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who gave the constitution to the country? and when the scales of justice will be equal in the country".

The seminar will be held and Presided over by the President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro.

Senator Aajiz Dhamrah, Senator Sassui Palejo, President PPP Larkana district MNA Khurshid Ahmad Junejo, Chairperson of BISP Shazia Marri, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Mir Ijaz Khan Jakharani, senior members of Sindh Bar Council, High Court Bar Association, Provincial and local leaders will also speak on the occasion.

Personalities from different schools of thought including workers and leaders of PPP will also attend the seminar.