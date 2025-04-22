PPP Larkana prepares for April 25th public rally in Sukkur

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) City District Larkana Tuesday held a meeting at Awami Daftar Ghalib Nagar, chaired by Khair Muhammad Sheikh, President of PPP City District Larkana and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh to discuss preparations for the April 25 public rally in Sukkur, where Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will deliver a historic address

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) City District Larkana Tuesday held a meeting at Awami Daftar Ghalib Nagar, chaired by Khair Muhammad Sheikh, President of PPP City District Larkana and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh to discuss preparations for the April 25 public rally in Sukkur, where Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will deliver a historic address.

The meeting was attended by officeholders of PPP City District Larkana, Union Committee chairmen, and officials from allied wings.

General Secretary and Mayor of Larkana, Anwar Ali Luhur, conducted the proceedings, highlighting the party's commitment to organizational discipline and collective decision-making.