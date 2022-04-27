PPP last ray of hope for people of country: Khair Muhammad Tareen

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen on Wednesday said that PPP was the last ray of hope for the people of the country and PPP was playing key role for strengthening democracy in the country.

In a statement, he said The PPP united the PDM and the opposition in the interest of the country and overthrew the elected government saying that the PTI leadership has come to know that it was badly embroiled in a foreign funding case, Khair Muhammad Tareen said that Pakistan Peoples Party has always raised its voice in every forum for providing rights to the people. He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was carrying forward the ideology and manifesto of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He said that PPP was the only political and democratic party which it could solve the basic problems of the people saying that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari had united the PDM and opposition parties for the benefit of the country and ended the elected government in a democratic manner.

He said that it was unfortunate that after the PTI lost its power, it was unlucky to target the constitutional institutions saying that it was not possible to put pressure on the Election Commission by bringing 10 people before it with the aim to target constitutional institutions which is undemocratic and non-political.

He said that PTI has run dirty trends on social media against the army and judiciary which are reprehensible saying that Pakistan is a democratic country where the jurisdiction of every institution is enshrined in the constitution.

Today, the protesters in front of the Election Commission forgot that you had chosen the Chief Election Commissioner, he added that PTI was confused over the expected verdict against him in the foreign funding case.

He said that the PTI leadership knows he is trapped in foreign funding case and no one can save him now.

"The PPP will not allow PTI to get away with the foreign funding case, Imran Niazi will have to give an account of the foreign funding case to the people", he concluded.