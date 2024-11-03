Open Menu

PPP Launches "Hoist The Party Flag" Campaign In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PPP launches "Hoist the Party Flag" campaign in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has kicked off its "Hoist the Party Flag" campaign across Punjab, aiming to strengthen the party's presence in the region.

Launched on Sunday under the guidance of PPP Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the campaign will run until November 30 and will cover all divisions, districts, tehsils, and towns of Punjab.

As part of the initiative, PPP flags will be raised at the homes of at least 10 party officials and workers daily. On Sunday, PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza hoisted the party flag at the homes of PPP workers in Rehman Gardens, Defence, and Green Town Bagrian.

Several PPP leaders, including Faisal Mir, Dr. Khayyam Hafeez, Zeeshan Shami, Shahbaz Durani, Luqman Jatt, Mehr Waheed, Shahbaz Golo, and Naseem Sabir, were also present to support the campaign.

In a speech to party workers, Murtaza announced that party flags would be raised in public places across 26 districts in Central Punjab, emphasizing the party's commitment to revitalizing its base in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Punjab November Sunday All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

8 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

18 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

18 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

18 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

18 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

18 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

18 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

18 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

18 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

18 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan