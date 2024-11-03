PPP Launches "Hoist The Party Flag" Campaign In Punjab
Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has kicked off its "Hoist the Party Flag" campaign across Punjab, aiming to strengthen the party's presence in the region.
Launched on Sunday under the guidance of PPP Central Punjab President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the campaign will run until November 30 and will cover all divisions, districts, tehsils, and towns of Punjab.
As part of the initiative, PPP flags will be raised at the homes of at least 10 party officials and workers daily. On Sunday, PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza hoisted the party flag at the homes of PPP workers in Rehman Gardens, Defence, and Green Town Bagrian.
Several PPP leaders, including Faisal Mir, Dr. Khayyam Hafeez, Zeeshan Shami, Shahbaz Durani, Luqman Jatt, Mehr Waheed, Shahbaz Golo, and Naseem Sabir, were also present to support the campaign.
In a speech to party workers, Murtaza announced that party flags would be raised in public places across 26 districts in Central Punjab, emphasizing the party's commitment to revitalizing its base in the province.
