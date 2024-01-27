Open Menu

PPP Launches Website With Election Manifesto 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PPP launches website with election manifesto 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday launched its website in anticipation of the 2024 general elections.

According to the PPP media cell, the website, voteteer.com, features a comprehensive 64-page election manifesto outlining the party's promises for the upcoming elections. Apart from the PPP’s manifesto, the party's Public Economic Agreement has also been published on the website.

