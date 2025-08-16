- Home
PPP Lawmaker Calls For Swift Implementation Of Criminal Laws Amendment Bill To Prevent Forced Eviction
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Dr Sharmila Faruqui on Saturday pushed for the prompt implementation of a proposed Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, that seeks to safeguard women from unfair eviction by their spouses or other household members.
In an exclusive interview with a local news channel, Sharmila strongly called for the criminalization of such actions to secure women’s rights and safety within their homes.
She explained that the proposed Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduces key amendments to Section 498D and schedule II, aimed at preventing the unlawful eviction of women from their homes and safeguarding their rights within marital relationships.
Farooqi emphasized that after extensive discussions, the bill was carefully drafted to ensure women's safety and dignity, especially in cases of forced eviction or mistreatment by spouses or other household members.
She expressed hope that the swift passage and implementation of the bill would secure fundamental rights for women, offering them much-needed legal protection in the face of ongoing societal challenges.
Farooqi emphasized that after extensive discussions, the bill has been presented as a necessary legal measure to safeguard women from unjust treatment within their homes.
She expressed hope that the bill would soon be enacted, securing women’s fundamental rights and ensuring they are protected from being unfairly removed from their residences.
Farooqi stressed that the implementation of this bill would be a major step toward securing women’s dignity and safety, particularly in marital relationships, where their rights often go unrecognized.
Responding to a query, Sharmila Farooqi mentioned that in many cases in recent years have seen husbands have evicted women from their homes, leaving them feeling insecure.
She pointed out that women often face a lack of legal protection in such situations, which increases their vulnerability.
She added that once the bill is implemented, perpetrators will face severe penalties and be subjected to strict legal procedures, ensuring justice for women who have been unfairly evicted from their homes.
