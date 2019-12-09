PPP Lawmaker demands increase in sugarcane price

A Call Attention Notice seeking raise in sugarcane price was submitted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :A Call Attention Notice seeking raise in sugarcane price was submitted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat on Monday.

The notice was submitted by PPP lawmaker Ahmad Karim Kundi to draw the attention of the government towards according to him the low price that was Rs 140 per 40 kg sugarcane and demanded increase the price to Rs 300 per 40kg to facilitate the farmers.

He said that the government should announce Rs 300 for 40 kg sugarcane as in 2014 the price of 40 kg sugarcane was Rs180 and the market price of sugar was Rs 35 per kg.

He added at that time the Dollar was equal to 101 rupees while it has reached to 156 rupees today and raise was inevitable for the farmers to make both ends meet.