PPP Lawyers Wing Announces May 26 Protest In Peshawar Against Corruption, Rights Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Lawyers Wing Thursday will hold a major protest in Peshawar on May 26, under the directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to highlight rampant corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and defend citizens' fundamental rights.

Addressing a press conference at the Abbottabad Press Club, Provincial President Advocate Gohar Rehman Khattak said the protest would continue until complete accountability is ensured, adding that no official has been held responsible for billions worth of corruption because “everyone is collectively involved.”

He criticized the PTI-led provincial government for poor governance, and alleged embezzlement in mega projects like the Rs 40 billion Kohistan scandal and the Rs 100 billion BRT project in Peshawar.

Khattak also pointed to the Rs 220 million allegedly found in former minister Azam Swati’s accounts, questioning its source.

Joined by other PPP leaders and lawyers, Khattak reiterated the party’s commitment to the rights of workers, farmers, and public servants. He invited lawyers to join the protest in uniform and called on the media to support the cause, stating the movement is for the people, not political power.

He also assured free legal assistance to journalists under pressure due to misuse of the PECA law and voiced concerns about fake news and unchecked social media activity.

