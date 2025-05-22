- Home
- Pakistan
- PPP lawyers wing announces May 26 protest in Peshawar against corruption, rights violations
PPP Lawyers Wing Announces May 26 Protest In Peshawar Against Corruption, Rights Violations
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Lawyers Wing Thursday will hold a major protest in Peshawar on May 26, under the directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to highlight rampant corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and defend citizens' fundamental rights.
Addressing a press conference at the Abbottabad Press Club, Provincial President Advocate Gohar Rehman Khattak said the protest would continue until complete accountability is ensured, adding that no official has been held responsible for billions worth of corruption because “everyone is collectively involved.”
He criticized the PTI-led provincial government for poor governance, and alleged embezzlement in mega projects like the Rs 40 billion Kohistan scandal and the Rs 100 billion BRT project in Peshawar.
Khattak also pointed to the Rs 220 million allegedly found in former minister Azam Swati’s accounts, questioning its source.
Joined by other PPP leaders and lawyers, Khattak reiterated the party’s commitment to the rights of workers, farmers, and public servants. He invited lawyers to join the protest in uniform and called on the media to support the cause, stating the movement is for the people, not political power.
He also assured free legal assistance to journalists under pressure due to misuse of the PECA law and voiced concerns about fake news and unchecked social media activity.
Recent Stories
Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation
Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme
ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products
33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons
Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..
Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025
Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date
Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..
Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib directs for installation of AC in NIRM's female wards4 minutes ago
-
Matiari gears up for anti-polio drive: DC leads awareness walk, reviews campaign plans4 minutes ago
-
Babusar Top reopens after six-month closure, boosting tourism in Northern Areas4 minutes ago
-
PPP lawyers wing announces May 26 protest in Peshawar against corruption, rights violations4 minutes ago
-
Metro bus, a gift of CM for Faisalabad: minister14 minutes ago
-
Project Exhibition organised by IUB's Department of Accounting, Finance14 minutes ago
-
CDA races to fix traffic, add forests & boost infrastructure14 minutes ago
-
'Good Touch, Bad Touch' awareness campaign launched14 minutes ago
-
Major diplomatic, economic, security milestones achieved during China visit: Dar34 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 holds mock exercise34 minutes ago
-
Romanian Ambassador, PRBC inaugurate regional Sialkot office34 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court34 minutes ago