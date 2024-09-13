PPP leader accuses KP CM of crossing constitutional limits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha on Friday said KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had put the national security at risk by making direct contacts with Afghanistan.

Gandapur's statement about direct talks with Afghanistan was "an attack on the Federation" which also showed his "political immaturity", he said in a statement.

Ali Shah Bacha accused the KP government of crossing constitutional limits, and questioned the chief minister's disappearance after inciting crowds at a rally.

He said the chief minister was facing failure in handling provincial issues, and was now taking such irresponsible actions to hide his failures.