Open Menu

PPP Leader Accuses KP CM Of Crossing Constitutional Limits

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 08:10 PM

PPP leader accuses KP CM of crossing constitutional limits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha on Friday said KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had put the national security at risk by making direct contacts with Afghanistan.

Gandapur's statement about direct talks with Afghanistan was "an attack on the Federation" which also showed his "political immaturity", he said in a statement.

Ali Shah Bacha accused the KP government of crossing constitutional limits, and questioned the chief minister's disappearance after inciting crowds at a rally.

He said the chief minister was facing failure in handling provincial issues, and was now taking such irresponsible actions to hide his failures.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Pakistan Peoples Party Government

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

1 hour ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

1 hour ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

2 hours ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

2 hours ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

4 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

4 hours ago
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

5 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

12 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

20 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan