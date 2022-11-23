UrduPoint.com

PPP Leader Accuses Punjab Govt Of Spending More Funds In Gujrat

Published November 23, 2022

PPP leader accuses Punjab govt of spending more funds in Gujrat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza has alleged that the Punjab government is spending more funds in Gujrat district and ignoring other regions of the province.

Addressing a press conference after inaugurating the party office at the camp of PPP leader Asghar Bhatti here on Wednesday, he said it was unfortunate that only favourites were being provided employment by Parvez Elahi-led provincial government.

He said that the PPP saved the country from falling to dictatorship and successfully completed its five-year term despite small majority in the assembly.

He said that the recent floods were a result of international climate change phenomenon, adding that PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had successfully presented the big issue before the international community.

