PPP Leader Afzal Chan Calls On Governor Kundi, Discusses Political Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 09:44 PM
Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Nadeem Afzal Chan on Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here at the Governor's House
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Nadeem Afzal Chan on Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here at the Governor's House.
Vice Chairman Red Crescent KP Farzand Ali Wazir also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, they exchanged views on Pakistan’s current political landscape, challenges faced by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other key issues.
The meeting included a deep discussion on the deteriorating security situation in the province, with all parties expressing concern over the issue.
They discussed the role of the government and political parties in ensuring stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Chan informed the Governor on the activities of the PPP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including party organizational efforts and steps to address public concerns.
Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of a united effort among all political parties to tackle the issues of the province and secure its development and stability.
Nadeem Afzal Chan commended Governor Kundi's role in promoting a positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa across Pakistan, saying that the PPP leadership viewed his appointment as a significant step towards progress and development in the province.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi concerned about backwardness of K ..
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted
EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh
KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solar ..
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life ..
Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development
PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment
3 transformer pilferers nabbed
Killer awarded death sentence
Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer50 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi concerned about backwardness of KP's southern distric ..50 minutes ago
-
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted50 minutes ago
-
EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh1 hour ago
-
KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road1 hour ago
-
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life and Future”55 minutes ago
-
Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development55 minutes ago
-
PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment2 hours ago
-
3 transformer pilferers nabbed55 minutes ago
-
Killer awarded death sentence55 minutes ago
-
13 children of martyrs recruited as ASIs44 minutes ago
-
Two drug-traffickers held44 minutes ago