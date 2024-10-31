PPP leader Afzal Chan calls on Governor Kundi, discusses political issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Nadeem Afzal Chan on Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here at the Governor's House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Nadeem Afzal Chan on Thursday called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi here at the Governor's House.

Vice Chairman Red Crescent KP Farzand Ali Wazir also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on Pakistan’s current political landscape, challenges faced by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other key issues.

The meeting included a deep discussion on the deteriorating security situation in the province, with all parties expressing concern over the issue.

They discussed the role of the government and political parties in ensuring stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chan informed the Governor on the activities of the PPP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including party organizational efforts and steps to address public concerns.

Governor Kundi emphasized the importance of a united effort among all political parties to tackle the issues of the province and secure its development and stability.

Nadeem Afzal Chan commended Governor Kundi's role in promoting a positive image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa across Pakistan, saying that the PPP leadership viewed his appointment as a significant step towards progress and development in the province.