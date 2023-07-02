Open Menu

PPP Leader Against Ending Employees' Increment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 06:40 PM

PPP leader against ending employees' increment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema has demanded the finance ministry to take back a suggestion about ending annual increment of the government employees.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he urged the Reforms Commission to protect the rights of the Pakistani citizens instead of following dictation of the international financial institutions.

He said that the PPP would not allow anyone to snatch the rights of the poor government employees.

He said the PPP always protected the rights of workers and the poor salaried class.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Punjab Sunday Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

11 minutes ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

2 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

3 hours ago
 Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

18 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

20 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

1 day ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan