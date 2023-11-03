Open Menu

PPP Leader Alleged Town Officer For Torture And Threatening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2023 | 08:15 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Hyderabad, Sindh: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has alleged that he and his security guard were attacked by PTI workers and town officer Amanat Lakho on Friday.

Arain, who was speaking at a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club, said that the attack took place when he was coming to Shah Latif Town after meeting the Director of Anti-Encroachment Shakeel Qaimkhani.

He alleged that the PTI workers and Lakho tortured his security guard, tried to take his gun, and torn their clothes. Arain also alleged that when he reached the B section police station to lodge an FIR, the police refused to register the report.

