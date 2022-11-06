PPP leader alleges PTI wants to misuse law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed alleged on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to misuse the law and get undue benefit from it.

In a statement issued here, he said the Punjab government failed to get registered a case of attack on Imran Khan and his long march due to attitude of the PTI chairman.

He said the largest province of the country had been facing administrative crisis.

He called upon the chief justice to form a full-court commission to investigate the attack long march in Wazirabad.