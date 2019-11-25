UrduPoint.com
PPP Leader And Local Poet Arrested For His Speech Against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 03:07 PM

Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader and local poet Mehboob Tabish has been taken to police custody due to delivering speech against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

Taunsa Sharif (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader and local poet Mehboob Tabish has been taken to police custody due to delivering speech against Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.According to media reports, the local poet PPP leader Mehboob Tabish used abusive language in his speech against CM Punjab and other Sardars during book launching ceremony.

This led to exchange of hot words between PPP poet and supporters of Sardars.SP Zafar Buzdar was also present on the occusion and he called local police and poet was arrested by the local police.He was released after writers and poets came to police station.

