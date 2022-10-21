PPP leader appreciates ECP decision to disqualify Imran Khan

The Pakistan Peoples Party's youth wing leader and former Senator Aajiz Dhamra has appreciated the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to disqualify Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party's youth wing leader and former Senator Aajiz Dhamra has appreciated the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to disqualify Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Dhamra said the ECP had also ordered institution of criminal proceedings against Imran Khan.

He said the ECP's decision had proved that Imran Khan was a fraud who did not let go any opportunity of making money.

He deplored that a section of the media had been inciting the people to take to the streets against the ECP's decision and to take the law into their hands.

Dhamra expressed hope that the people of Pakistan could no longer be duped by ImranKhan's demagogic chiacanary.

He said the violent reaction on the streets could not be tolerated but Khan could plead his case in the courts of law.