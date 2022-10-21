UrduPoint.com

PPP Leader Appreciates ECP Decision To Disqualify Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 08:12 PM

PPP leader appreciates ECP decision to disqualify Imran Khan

The Pakistan Peoples Party's youth wing leader and former Senator Aajiz Dhamra has appreciated the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to disqualify Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party's youth wing leader and former Senator Aajiz Dhamra has appreciated the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to disqualify Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) Chairman Imran Khan in Toshakhana case.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Dhamra said the ECP had also ordered institution of criminal proceedings against Imran Khan.

He said the ECP's decision had proved that Imran Khan was a fraud who did not let go any opportunity of making money.

He deplored that a section of the media had been inciting the people to take to the streets against the ECP's decision and to take the law into their hands.

Dhamra expressed hope that the people of Pakistan could no longer be duped by ImranKhan's demagogic chiacanary.

He said the violent reaction on the streets could not be tolerated but Khan could plead his case in the courts of law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Election Commission Of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party Money Criminals Media

Recent Stories

Civil Society hails award to BUITEMS Vice Chancell ..

Civil Society hails award to BUITEMS Vice Chancellor

8 minutes ago
 New Italian Prime Minister Meloni Announces Compos ..

New Italian Prime Minister Meloni Announces Composition of Government

8 minutes ago
 Biden Says Democrats May Take Lead Over Republican ..

Biden Says Democrats May Take Lead Over Republicans in Polls Near End of Midterm ..

8 minutes ago
 Biden Says Would Not Support Permanent Repeal of D ..

Biden Says Would Not Support Permanent Repeal of Debt Ceiling

13 minutes ago
 PTI protesters disperse at Faizabad

PTI protesters disperse at Faizabad

14 minutes ago
 National Mammography Day observed

National Mammography Day observed

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.