PPP leader calls for collective efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) On the World Polio Awareness Day, Bushra Manzoor Maneka, Coordinator for the President of Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab, urged the nation to commit to saving Pakistan’s future from the crippling effects of polio.

In her statement on Thursday, she highlighted that the day was being observed worldwide, including in Pakistan, to raise awareness about polio eradication. She stressed the need for a zero-tolerance policy against the rising number of polio cases in the country.

She emphasized the important role women, particularly mothers, can play in combating polio by ensuring that their children receive the necessary vaccinations. She called for both individual and collective efforts to make Pakistan polio-free, advocating for a "jihad" against this life-threatening disease in the affected areas.

"A clean and healthy society is the true solution to polio," Bushra stated, underscoring the importance of a coordinated national effort to eliminate polio from Pakistan once and for all.