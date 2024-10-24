Open Menu

PPP Leader Calls For Collective Efforts To Eradicate Polio In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PPP leader calls for collective efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) On the World Polio Awareness Day, Bushra Manzoor Maneka, Coordinator for the President of Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab, urged the nation to commit to saving Pakistan’s future from the crippling effects of polio.

In her statement on Thursday, she highlighted that the day was being observed worldwide, including in Pakistan, to raise awareness about polio eradication. She stressed the need for a zero-tolerance policy against the rising number of polio cases in the country.

She emphasized the important role women, particularly mothers, can play in combating polio by ensuring that their children receive the necessary vaccinations. She called for both individual and collective efforts to make Pakistan polio-free, advocating for a "jihad" against this life-threatening disease in the affected areas.

"A clean and healthy society is the true solution to polio," Bushra stated, underscoring the importance of a coordinated national effort to eliminate polio from Pakistan once and for all.

Related Topics

Pakistan World President Of Pakistan Polio Jihad Punjab Women All From

Recent Stories

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur Distri ..

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District

3 hours ago
 FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutiona ..

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

4 hours ago
 Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

4 hours ago
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

5 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

6 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

6 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan