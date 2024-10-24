PPP Leader Calls For Collective Efforts To Eradicate Polio In Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) On the World Polio Awareness Day, Bushra Manzoor Maneka, Coordinator for the President of Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab, urged the nation to commit to saving Pakistan’s future from the crippling effects of polio.
In her statement on Thursday, she highlighted that the day was being observed worldwide, including in Pakistan, to raise awareness about polio eradication. She stressed the need for a zero-tolerance policy against the rising number of polio cases in the country.
She emphasized the important role women, particularly mothers, can play in combating polio by ensuring that their children receive the necessary vaccinations. She called for both individual and collective efforts to make Pakistan polio-free, advocating for a "jihad" against this life-threatening disease in the affected areas.
"A clean and healthy society is the true solution to polio," Bushra stated, underscoring the importance of a coordinated national effort to eliminate polio from Pakistan once and for all.
Recent Stories
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OGDCL commences Oil and Gas production from Baloch-2 well in Sanghar, Sindh1 minute ago
-
DPO holds meeting of police officers2 minutes ago
-
SALU, USAID, CPDI join hands on climate action, disaster risk reduction2 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds life term awarded to rapist by trial court2 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves billing issues for PESCO consumers in Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews outsourcing of solid waste management system2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Black Day: Indian Forces' continued oppression root cause of indigenous freedom movement in ..11 minutes ago
-
Policeman martyred as terrorists attacked SWU’s account office in Tank12 minutes ago
-
Traffic police taking action against underage drivers12 minutes ago
-
OICCI hosts "Dining in the Dark Experience," to unite foreign investors for disability inclusion12 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Singh attends conference at Baba Guru Nanak University12 minutes ago
-
PTA wins LEAD Awards 2024 for creating safe digital spaces in Pakistan22 minutes ago