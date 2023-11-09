Open Menu

PPP Leader Channar Seeks Subsidies For Farmers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2023 | 11:50 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Secretary Information of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in Bahawalpur Division, Malik Shah Muhammad Channar, has opined that continuous provision of subsidies to farmers would help boost the agro-economy.

In a press release issued here Thursday, he said that the agro-economy was considered the backbone of the economy of any country in the world.

He suggested that subsidies to farmers on agricultural tube-wells’ electricity bills should remain continuous in order to boost the agro-economy.

Referring to the PPP's role in participation in the upcoming general elections, he said that their party would continue measures being taken to help peasants. He said that the PPP fully endorses their trust in the leadership of Chairmpan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

