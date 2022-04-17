PPP leader condemns attacks on Deputy Speaker in Punjab Assembly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Quetta Division President Khair Muhammad Tareen on Sunday condemned the torture and beating of Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari on the day of election of Chief Minister the other day.

In a statement, he said that PTI and PML-Q were seeing their defeat when they violated the positive traditions of the Assembly by attacking the deputy speaker.

He said the sanctity of Punjab Assembly was violated by some members, adding, the incident of Punjab Assembly was not a good omen for democracy.

He said that PPP has always played its role for strengthening democracy and would continue efforts for development of the country.