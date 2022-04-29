UrduPoint.com

PPP Leader Condemns Contemptuous Incident At Roza Rasool (SA)

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Pakistan People's Party's Divisional Information Secretary Ehsan Abro has strongly condemned the indecent treatment meted out to federal ministers at Roza Rasool (S.A) at Madinah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party's Divisional Information Secretary Ehsan Abro has strongly condemned the indecent treatment meted out to federal ministers at Roza Rasool (S.A) at Madinah.

In a statement on Friday, Ehsan Abro said that the incident which took place with the honorable members of the Pakistani delegation, Federal Ministers Shahzain Bugti and Ms.

Maryam Aurangzeb at Roza Rasool (SA) was regrettable and condemnable act which could not be tolerated. The PTI leadership is behind this contemptuous incident, Abro blamed.

He demanded that a treason case should be registered against the PTI leadership and former Home Minister Sheikh Rashid for violation of the Constitution of Pakistan.

