PPP Leader Condemns Lahore-Sialkot Motorway Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:26 PM

PPP leader condemns Lahore-Sialkot motorway incident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan People Party (PPP) local leader, Syed Jamil Bokhari, condemned physical assault of a woman by two men at gunpoint on Lahore-Sailkot Motorway, in Gujjurpura area a couple of days ago.

In a statement on Friday, he termed the incident shameful and inhuman.

He said Punjab and motorway police should take it as a test case and arrest the accused at the earliest.

He demanded of strict reprisal for the accused to avoid such untoward incidents in future.

More Stories From Pakistan

