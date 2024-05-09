PPP Leader Condemns May 9th Attack, Calls It "Heinous Conspiracy To Spread Fascism"
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Provincial Deputy Finance Secretary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Dr. Syed Zulfikar Ali on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on military installations on May 9th, calling it a "heinous conspiracy to spread anarchy and impose fascism in the country."
In a statement issued here, PPP Leader Dr.
Syed Zulfikar Ali fully supported the stance of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who declared May 9th as another dark day in Pakistan's history.
He demanded that those responsible for the attack be punished according to the law.
"The events of May 9th were a blatant attempt to destabilize the country and impose a fascist regime," Ali stated and added, "there is no precedent for such an act by any political party in Pakistan's history."
Recent Stories
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore
Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture
USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO
TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?
Edotco Delegation Visits PTA
Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar
Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday
CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman Senate sees off first flight intended pilgrims3 minutes ago
-
Fire at Lahore airport disrupts flight operations14 minutes ago
-
Course participants from armed forces' officers visit IIUI new campus23 minutes ago
-
Mayor pushes for completion of development schemes on priority basis23 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS delivers recommendations at IFRC meeting23 minutes ago
-
PITB's delegation calls on Chief Commissioner; discusses IT related projects23 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians vowed to tackle rapid population growth for national development24 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk on thalassemia33 minutes ago
-
Al-Aqsa Welfare Trust provides blood to over 800,000 thalassemia patients33 minutes ago
-
SSP for adopting precautionary measures to face prevailing heatwave33 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal decanting carried out33 minutes ago
-
PMYP hosts dinner in honour of Commonwealth delegation33 minutes ago