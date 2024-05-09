PPP leader condemns May 9th attack, calls it "Heinous Conspiracy to Spread Fascism"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Provincial Deputy Finance Secretary of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Dr. Syed Zulfikar Ali on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on military installations on May 9th, calling it a "heinous conspiracy to spread anarchy and impose fascism in the country."

In a statement issued here, PPP Leader Dr.

Syed Zulfikar Ali fully supported the stance of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who declared May 9th as another dark day in Pakistan's history.

He demanded that those responsible for the attack be punished according to the law.

"The events of May 9th were a blatant attempt to destabilize the country and impose a fascist regime," Ali stated and added, "there is no precedent for such an act by any political party in Pakistan's history."