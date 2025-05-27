PPP Leader Condemns Police Action Against Peaceful Protest
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 02:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Provincial Deputy Finance Secretary Syed Zulfiqar Ali has strongly condemned the police shelling and baton charge on a peaceful protest held in Peshawar under the “Save the Province Movement” against alleged corruption by the provincial government.
Zulfiqar Ali accused the PTI-led provincial government of ordering the police to use brutal force against unarmed protesters, including women.
He said the violence resulted in injuries to several party workers, including former provincial president and Federal minister Najmuddin Khan.
He criticized the government for its intolerance, stating that a party which regularly stages protests in Islamabad is now unable to accept democratic demonstrations by the PPP.
He termed this response as evidence of the government’s failure and inability to handle opposition.
Zulfiqar Ali also expressed prayers for the swift recovery of the injured, especially Najmuddin Khan, and lauded the efforts of PPP provincial president Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, central general secretary Humayun Khan, the provincial leadership, and party workers for organizing an effective and peaceful protest.
APP/ar-adi
