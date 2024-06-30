PPP Leader Criticises US House Resolution
Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Shehla Raza has criticised a resolution, recently passed by the US House of Representatives, and termed it an interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.
She was speaking to the media after offering condolences to Hussain Tirmizi of the Peoples Youth Wing on the death of his mother on Sunday.
She emphasised the distinct differences between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) manifestos, asserting that those differences were the reason the PPP not becoming part of the incumbent government. She expressed the party intent to participate in committees to monitor government activities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab health minister reviews monsoon preparations12 seconds ago
-
Son apprehended for torturing mother18 seconds ago
-
Indian Sikh yatrees conclude pilgrimage, depart for home11 minutes ago
-
10 shops sealed for decanting gas illegally11 minutes ago
-
7 dead, 1,328 injured in Punjab road accidents11 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi urges religious, political leaders to unite nation21 minutes ago
-
DPO holds meeting with district peace committee21 minutes ago
-
PR earned record revenue of over Rs 88bln in 2023-2421 minutes ago
-
K-Electric officials assured Energy Minister of reduction in load-shedding31 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather likely in most parts of country: PMD41 minutes ago
-
Lahore airport to remain closed for 3 hours daily51 minutes ago
-
Seven died in Karachi coaster accident1 hour ago