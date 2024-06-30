PPP leader criticises US House resolution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Shehla Raza has criticised a resolution, recently passed by the US House of Representatives, and termed it an interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

She was speaking to the media after offering condolences to Hussain Tirmizi of the Peoples Youth Wing on the death of his mother on Sunday.

She emphasised the distinct differences between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) manifestos, asserting that those differences were the reason the PPP not becoming part of the incumbent government. She expressed the party intent to participate in committees to monitor government activities.