Open Menu

PPP Leader Criticises US House Resolution

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM

PPP leader criticises US House resolution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Shehla Raza has criticised a resolution, recently passed by the US House of Representatives, and termed it an interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

She was speaking to the media after offering condolences to Hussain Tirmizi of the Peoples Youth Wing on the death of his mother on Sunday.

She emphasised the distinct differences between the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) manifestos, asserting that those differences were the reason the PPP not becoming part of the incumbent government. She expressed the party intent to participate in committees to monitor government activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Shehla Raza Sunday Muslim Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

10 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

20 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

20 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

20 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

20 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

20 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

20 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

21 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

21 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

21 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan