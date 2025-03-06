PPP Leader Criticizes PTI Govt’s Performance In KP
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 08:25 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ahmed Karim Kundi, on Thursday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s performance in the province, calling it disappointing
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ahmed Karim Kundi, on Thursday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s performance in the province, calling it disappointing.
He announced that PPP will soon release a White Paper detailing the government's failures.
Speaking to the media here, Kundi highlighted issues in education, agriculture, local governance, farmers' challenges, wheat and health scandals, the Ramzan package, corruption in development projects, and the alleged sale of government jobs.
He accused the provincial government of selling jobs for millions of rupees, claiming that even Class-IV positions require a bribe of Rs 1 million.
He further alleged that job auctions are taking place at the Chief Minister’s House, and government development projects are being approved with a 15 percent commission.
Kundi also claimed that the province’s resources are being diverted to political matters in Islamabad, leaving KP's development stagnant.
He criticized the government for failing to improve key areas such as the NFC Award, the PFC, and law and order.
Recent Stories
Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery
Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters
Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP
RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System
Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s dema ..
Sugar prices not increased due to exports: PSMA
CM approves major health initiatives to enhance community outreach, Healthcare S ..
Dera Police conduct search and strike operation in Paharpur Circle
LCCI, Mid City Hospital ink MoU
Defence Minister honored with ‘Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Award’
Govt hospitals being revamped on emergency basis: minister
IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery1 minute ago
-
Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters1 minute ago
-
Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP1 minute ago
-
Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s demand22 minutes ago
-
CM approves major health initiatives to enhance community outreach, Healthcare Services6 minutes ago
-
Dera Police conduct search and strike operation in Paharpur Circle6 minutes ago
-
Defence Minister honored with ‘Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Award’6 minutes ago
-
Govt hospitals being revamped on emergency basis: minister6 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz14 minutes ago
-
SP Saddar Zone pays surprise visit to PS Sangjani14 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police significant success during encounter, most wanted by Police, two docoits killed14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s first Printing Museum to be inaugurated soon: Sindh Minister2 minutes ago