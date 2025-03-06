Open Menu

PPP Leader Criticizes PTI Govt’s Performance In KP

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 08:25 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Ahmed Karim Kundi, on Thursday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s performance in the province, calling it disappointing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025)

He announced that PPP will soon release a White Paper detailing the government's failures.

Speaking to the media here, Kundi highlighted issues in education, agriculture, local governance, farmers' challenges, wheat and health scandals, the Ramzan package, corruption in development projects, and the alleged sale of government jobs.

He accused the provincial government of selling jobs for millions of rupees, claiming that even Class-IV positions require a bribe of Rs 1 million.

He further alleged that job auctions are taking place at the Chief Minister’s House, and government development projects are being approved with a 15 percent commission.

Kundi also claimed that the province’s resources are being diverted to political matters in Islamabad, leaving KP's development stagnant.

He criticized the government for failing to improve key areas such as the NFC Award, the PFC, and law and order.

