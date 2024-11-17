Open Menu

PPP Leader Criticizes PTI Leadership, Warns Against Protest

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PPP leader criticizes PTI leadership, warns against protest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab Secretary-General Syed Hassan Murtaza on Sunday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, calling the internal dissent within the party a "divine warning" for its founder. He noted that even the founder’s imprisoned allies are now urging him to adopt a political engagement approach.

Responding to PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s recent statements, Murtaza remarked that the contradiction between PTI’s words and actions has alienated its close allies and voters. "politics is like flowing water; stagnant water becomes foul," he emphasized.

He urged that political discourse must be based on mutual respect and tolerance among parties. Accusing the PTI of conspiring to weaken the nation’s economy, he stated, "The public, already burdened by inflation, has just started seeing relief, and you are attempting to take that away from them.

"

Murtaza also condemned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for allegedly misusing public resources to facilitate the release of a single individual from prison, rather than prioritizing the needs of the people.

He warned the PTI against turning the planned November 24 protest into another incident reminiscent of the May 9 violence. "Rectify your behavior before next Sunday, or humiliation will be your fate," he cautioned.

The PPP leader reiterated his party’s commitment to ensuring political stability and economic progress while calling on all stakeholders to act responsibly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Water Progress Pakistan Peoples Party May November Sunday All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

21 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

21 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

21 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan