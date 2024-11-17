PPP Leader Criticizes PTI Leadership, Warns Against Protest
Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab Secretary-General Syed Hassan Murtaza on Sunday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, calling the internal dissent within the party a "divine warning" for its founder. He noted that even the founder’s imprisoned allies are now urging him to adopt a political engagement approach.
Responding to PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s recent statements, Murtaza remarked that the contradiction between PTI’s words and actions has alienated its close allies and voters. "politics is like flowing water; stagnant water becomes foul," he emphasized.
He urged that political discourse must be based on mutual respect and tolerance among parties. Accusing the PTI of conspiring to weaken the nation’s economy, he stated, "The public, already burdened by inflation, has just started seeing relief, and you are attempting to take that away from them.
"
Murtaza also condemned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for allegedly misusing public resources to facilitate the release of a single individual from prison, rather than prioritizing the needs of the people.
He warned the PTI against turning the planned November 24 protest into another incident reminiscent of the May 9 violence. "Rectify your behavior before next Sunday, or humiliation will be your fate," he cautioned.
The PPP leader reiterated his party’s commitment to ensuring political stability and economic progress while calling on all stakeholders to act responsibly.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The Battle for clean air: How London overcame smog, while South Asia fights on2 minutes ago
-
NA speaker calls for stronger Pak-Spain parliamentary diplomacy through PFGs2 minutes ago
-
Mushahid welcomes Trump resolve to contain ‘Deep State’2 minutes ago
-
KP govt making sincere efforts for promotion of higher education: Minister2 minutes ago
-
'Traffic victims Day makes us realize significance of responsible driving'; says Governor Tessori2 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazir Tarar to extend congratulations to Mir Attaullah Langove2 minutes ago
-
3-Day Pakistan Learning Festival concludes with enthusiastic participation2 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority concludes special campaign against subpar meat2 minutes ago
-
Dry weather, fog likely to persist in Sindh12 minutes ago
-
61 new dengue cases reported in Punjab22 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits killed in encounter52 minutes ago
-
Urban canopy trees: Nature's defense against polluted skies52 minutes ago