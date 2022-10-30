PPP leader demands to ban PTI for its politics of hatred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin has demanded to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its immoral politics.

He said PTI and its leadership were constantly engaged in destroying the image of national security institutions.

In his statement, the PPP leader said PTI was launched under a plan aimed at destroying the national economy by creating chaos in the country.

The role of Pakistan Army in the defense of the country could never be forgotten, the PPP leader said, adding that thousands of officers and Jawans had sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

He said that PTI's politics was based on immorality and anti-nationalism which no one could tolerate.

He demanded immediate ban on PTI to get rid of this dirty politics.