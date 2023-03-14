PPP leader demands uninterrupted supply of electricity, gas during Ramzan

Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has said that the supply of electricity and gas should be ensured before Ramazan so that people could be saved from suffering during the holy month

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has said that the supply of electricity and gas should be ensured before Ramazan so that people could be saved from suffering during the holy month.

In a statement, he said that the Federal government should pay attention to this important issue and load shedding of gas and electricity should be completely stopped for one month.

Apart from this, to control inflation, the price control committee and district administration officers should visit the bazaars, and markets and check the daily prices of the commodities to protect the poor people from the profiteers, he said.

He appealed to PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take action against hoarders and profiteers in the whole country so that people can get relief.