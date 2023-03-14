UrduPoint.com

PPP Leader Demands Uninterrupted Supply Of Electricity, Gas During Ramzan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 09:08 PM

PPP leader demands uninterrupted supply of electricity, gas during Ramzan

Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has said that the supply of electricity and gas should be ensured before Ramazan so that people could be saved from suffering during the holy month

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has said that the supply of electricity and gas should be ensured before Ramazan so that people could be saved from suffering during the holy month.

In a statement, he said that the Federal government should pay attention to this important issue and load shedding of gas and electricity should be completely stopped for one month.

Apart from this, to control inflation, the price control committee and district administration officers should visit the bazaars, and markets and check the daily prices of the commodities to protect the poor people from the profiteers, he said.

He appealed to PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take action against hoarders and profiteers in the whole country so that people can get relief.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Load Shedding Electricity Poor Visit Price Gas Market From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Army Chief reiterates resolve to eliminate terrori ..

Army Chief reiterates resolve to eliminate terrorism

2 minutes ago
 Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Af ..

Abdul Rehman and Umar Gul in coaching staff for Afghanistan T20Is

23 minutes ago
 Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity ki ..

Dubai Lynx International Festival of Creativity kicks off at Madinat Jumeirah

25 minutes ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan launches 14th EmiratesSkills National Competition

25 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Com ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs UAE National Olympic Committee board meeting

25 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final ann ..

HBL PSL 8: Match officials for playoffs, final announced

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.