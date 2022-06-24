UrduPoint.com

PPP Leader Dr. Siknadar Mandhro Laid To Rest

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 09:21 AM

PPP leader Dr. Siknadar Mandhro laid to rest

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan People's Party Dr. Sikandar Mandhro, who had passed away in America on 12th June, laid to rest in Badin on Thursday.

According to details, dead body of the deceased was airlifted to Karachi Airport from the United states then taken out to Badin on Thursday and buried according to his will in his ancestral graveyard Mataro Mandhro.

The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and a large number of people, PPP workers and leaders, and politicians attended his funeral prayers.

Prominent among them were Member National Assembly Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, Advisor to Chief Minister for rehabilitation Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Special Assistant Noor ullah Qureshi, ex provincial minister Ali Bux (Papoo Shah), PPP Badin President Haji Ramzan Chandio, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ndeem u Rehman Memon, DIG Police Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah, DC Badin Agha Shahnawaz Khan, SSP Badin Shahnawaz Chachar, and others.

Meanwhile, Founder of Indus Hospital Dr. Baari along with the hospitalstaff laid a flower wreath on the grave of Dr. Sikandar Mandhro andoffered fateha.

