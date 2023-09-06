Open Menu

PPP Leader Emphasizes National Unity, Commitment On Defence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2023 | 08:11 PM

PPP leader emphasizes national unity, commitment on Defence Day

In a resounding declaration of national unity, Rana Farooq Saeed, the Acting President of Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab, delivered a heartfelt message on Defence Day, highlighting the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan armed forces and people to safeguard their homeland

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :In a resounding declaration of national unity, Rana Farooq Saeed, the Acting President of Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab, delivered a heartfelt message on Defence Day, highlighting the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan armed forces and people to safeguard their homeland.

Saeed emphasized that the sacrifices of the armed forces need no introduction, serving as a testament to their dedication.

He underscored the profound lessons of loyalty and love for one's motherland that Defence Day imparts to the nation. Notably, Saeed proudly mentioned the historic contributions of the People's Party leadership, particularly in initiating Pakistan's nuclear and missile programs, demonstrating the party's commitment to national security.

Furthermore, Saeed acknowledged the significant efforts of former president Asif Ali Zardari, who, during his tenure, raised military personnel's salaries by an impressive 100 percent, recognizing their invaluable service to the nation.

In a powerful display of solidarity, Rana Farooq Saeed affirmed that the Pakistan Peoples Party would continue to stand firmly alongside the Kashmiri people, unwavering in their support until the cherished goal of complete freedom for Kashmir is achieved. This resolute commitment echoes the unwavering spirit of the Pakistani nation on this Defence Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Punjab Nuclear Resolute Pakistan Peoples Party Unity Foods Limited Love Defence Day

Recent Stories

British Council decides to reduce examination fee

British Council decides to reduce examination fee

5 minutes ago
 Shehbaz emphasizes unity, military might, economic ..

Shehbaz emphasizes unity, military might, economic growth as cornerstones of sur ..

5 minutes ago
 Cinema board paintings exhibition brings back memo ..

Cinema board paintings exhibition brings back memories of classic old-school art ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's annual 48.5m tons waste underscore unta ..

Pakistan's annual 48.5m tons waste underscore untapped recycling business potent ..

5 minutes ago
 Pak army makes Pakistan invincible: Minister

Pak army makes Pakistan invincible: Minister

5 minutes ago
 Defence day observed in Nawabshah

Defence day observed in Nawabshah

5 minutes ago
ISSI eulogise 1965 War martyrs' sacrifices on Defe ..

ISSI eulogise 1965 War martyrs' sacrifices on Defence Day

5 minutes ago
 We will soon inaugurate 22 roads in SITE Industria ..

We will soon inaugurate 22 roads in SITE Industrial Area: Mayor Karachi

5 minutes ago
 PM for widening tax net, swift privatisation of lo ..

PM for widening tax net, swift privatisation of loss-making SOEs

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan can enhance its exports to ASEAN countrie ..

Pakistan can enhance its exports to ASEAN countries through Indonesia: Adam Tugi ..

17 minutes ago
 Mayor pays homage to martyrs on Pakistan Defence D ..

Mayor pays homage to martyrs on Pakistan Defence Day

17 minutes ago
 US CG calls on Mayor Karachi

US CG calls on Mayor Karachi

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan