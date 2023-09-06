PPP leader emphasizes national unity, commitment on Defence Day

In a resounding declaration of national unity, Rana Farooq Saeed, the Acting President of Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab, delivered a heartfelt message on Defence Day, highlighting the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan armed forces and people to safeguard their homeland

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :In a resounding declaration of national unity, Rana Farooq Saeed, the Acting President of Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab, delivered a heartfelt message on Defence Day, highlighting the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan armed forces and people to safeguard their homeland.

Saeed emphasized that the sacrifices of the armed forces need no introduction, serving as a testament to their dedication.

He underscored the profound lessons of loyalty and love for one's motherland that Defence Day imparts to the nation. Notably, Saeed proudly mentioned the historic contributions of the People's Party leadership, particularly in initiating Pakistan's nuclear and missile programs, demonstrating the party's commitment to national security.

Furthermore, Saeed acknowledged the significant efforts of former president Asif Ali Zardari, who, during his tenure, raised military personnel's salaries by an impressive 100 percent, recognizing their invaluable service to the nation.

In a powerful display of solidarity, Rana Farooq Saeed affirmed that the Pakistan Peoples Party would continue to stand firmly alongside the Kashmiri people, unwavering in their support until the cherished goal of complete freedom for Kashmir is achieved. This resolute commitment echoes the unwavering spirit of the Pakistani nation on this Defence Day.