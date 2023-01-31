The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Hyderabad chapter has expressed gratitude to the public, legislators and the office bearers and workers of PPP Hyderabad for the Party's sweeping victory in the recent local government elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Hyderabad chapter has expressed gratitude to the public, legislators and the office bearers and workers of PPP Hyderabad for the Party's sweeping victory in the recent local government elections.

Chairing the Party's meeting here Tuesday, PPP Hyderabad's President Sagheer Qureshi said that the Party had received scores of applications from the prospective candidates for the reserved seats in the local bodies.

He added that the Party was reviewing all the applications on merit and after due deliberations, the list of proposed candidates would be sent to the Party's leadership for the final approval.

Qureshi thanked the workers whose hard work had turned the PPP into the largest political party in Hyderabad.

"God willing, the PPP will also sweep the general elections from Hyderabad," he expressed the hope.

Qureshi said for the first time, a Jiala would become the Mayor of Hyderabad. He assured that the PPP's government would undertake development works in the city without any discrimination to turn Hyderabad into a developed city.

The PPP Hyderabad's General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sahito said the struggle of the PPP's workers had dispelled the impression that the PPP only secured electoral victories from the rural areas. He appealed to the Party's leadership to select an ideological senior Jiyala for the position of Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

The Party's office bearers and senior leaders of Hyderabad attended the meeting.