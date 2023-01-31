UrduPoint.com

PPP Leader Express Gratitude To Public, Legislators, Workers For Party's Sweeping Victory In LG Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2023 | 10:05 PM

PPP leader express gratitude to public, legislators, workers for Party's sweeping victory in LG elections

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Hyderabad chapter has expressed gratitude to the public, legislators and the office bearers and workers of PPP Hyderabad for the Party's sweeping victory in the recent local government elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Hyderabad chapter has expressed gratitude to the public, legislators and the office bearers and workers of PPP Hyderabad for the Party's sweeping victory in the recent local government elections.

Chairing the Party's meeting here Tuesday, PPP Hyderabad's President Sagheer Qureshi said that the Party had received scores of applications from the prospective candidates for the reserved seats in the local bodies.

He added that the Party was reviewing all the applications on merit and after due deliberations, the list of proposed candidates would be sent to the Party's leadership for the final approval.

Qureshi thanked the workers whose hard work had turned the PPP into the largest political party in Hyderabad.

"God willing, the PPP will also sweep the general elections from Hyderabad," he expressed the hope.

Qureshi said for the first time, a Jiala would become the Mayor of Hyderabad. He assured that the PPP's government would undertake development works in the city without any discrimination to turn Hyderabad into a developed city.

The PPP Hyderabad's General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sahito said the struggle of the PPP's workers had dispelled the impression that the PPP only secured electoral victories from the rural areas. He appealed to the Party's leadership to select an ideological senior Jiyala for the position of Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

The Party's office bearers and senior leaders of Hyderabad attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Pakistan Peoples Party God All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Health Authorities announce successful integra ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan-Iran need to make PTA effective: Consul G ..

Pakistan-Iran need to make PTA effective: Consul General

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Executive C ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Executive Council

2 hours ago
 Minister Health Qadir Patel offers health faciliti ..

Minister Health Qadir Patel offers health facilities to injured of Peshawar mosq ..

2 hours ago
 Czechia Committed to One-China Policy but Has Righ ..

Czechia Committed to One-China Policy but Has Right to Decide Whom to Call- Prim ..

2 hours ago
 EU Members Divided Over Ukraine's Accelerated Acce ..

EU Members Divided Over Ukraine's Accelerated Accession to Bloc - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.