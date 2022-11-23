PPP leader expresses concern over prolonged outages in Hyderabad

A leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has said that despite the onset of winter, the citizens of the city were suffering business losses due to prolonged power outages

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :A leader of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chaudhry Nizamuddin Arain has said that despite the onset of winter, the citizens of the city were suffering business losses due to prolonged power outages.

He said due to the electricity being off for several hours, the business of the merchant community is being badly affected.

He said electricity load-shedding, detection bills and excessive reading should be stopped immediately and the government should pay attention to resolving this problem so that people can breathe a sigh of relief.

The power problem has been going on for many years and it was increasing with each passing day, he said.