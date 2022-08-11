PPP leader expresses condolence over deaths due to gas leakage incident

Former Senator and Information Secretary of PPP Sindh Aajiz Thursday expressed condolences to the families of the victims of gas leakage tragedy in Gharibabad Colony

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Former Senator and Information Secretary of PPP Sindh Aajiz Thursday expressed condolences to the families of the victims of gas leakage tragedy in Gharibabad Colony.

Senator Dhamrah expressed grief and sorrow over the death and injuries of people living in the house due to gas leakage tragedy.

Speaking on the occasion, the former senator said that the Sindh government was providing better treatment facilities to the injured in the Karachi hospital.

He said that he had requested the Chief Minister Sindh for financial assistance to the dead and injured in the incident and CM also assured in that regard.