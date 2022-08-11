UrduPoint.com

PPP Leader Expresses Condolence Over Deaths Due To Gas Leakage Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 09:27 PM

PPP leader expresses condolence over deaths due to gas leakage incident

Former Senator and Information Secretary of PPP Sindh Aajiz Thursday expressed condolences to the families of the victims of gas leakage tragedy in Gharibabad Colony

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Former Senator and Information Secretary of PPP Sindh Aajiz Thursday expressed condolences to the families of the victims of gas leakage tragedy in Gharibabad Colony.

Senator Dhamrah expressed grief and sorrow over the death and injuries of people living in the house due to gas leakage tragedy.

Speaking on the occasion, the former senator said that the Sindh government was providing better treatment facilities to the injured in the Karachi hospital.

He said that he had requested the Chief Minister Sindh for financial assistance to the dead and injured in the incident and CM also assured in that regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Dead Chief Minister Gas Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

National Minorities' Day observed : Call for furth ..

National Minorities' Day observed : Call for further strengthening measures to p ..

3 minutes ago
 France gets boost from EU neighbours as wildfires ..

France gets boost from EU neighbours as wildfires rage

3 minutes ago
 Arctic warming four times faster than rest of Eart ..

Arctic warming four times faster than rest of Earth: study

4 minutes ago
 AJK cabinet approves amendment in Section 12 of Z ..

AJK cabinet approves amendment in Section 12 of Zakat, Ushr Act 1985

4 minutes ago
 Pak players move in 2nd round of WSF Mens' World J ..

Pak players move in 2nd round of WSF Mens' World Jr Squash C'ship

38 minutes ago
 DC, DPO visit national hero Arshad Nadeem's house

DC, DPO visit national hero Arshad Nadeem's house

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.