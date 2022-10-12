PPP leader expresses solidarity with protesting PHFMC employees

PHFMC Employees

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2022) Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab General Secretary Hasan Murtaza on Wednesday said that People's Party has always supported government employees on the floor of the house and outside the house.

He expressed these views yesterday while addressing the sit-in of hundreds of protesting employees of Punjab Health Facility Management Company out side Punjab Assembly on Mall Road. On this occasion representative of PHFMC Dr Khalil as well as PPP Punjab leaders Ahsan Rizvi, Afraz Naqvi and Zeeshan Shami were present on the occasion.

Hassan Murtaza also said that PPP is the party of all the downtrodden classes and our party has always provided employment. He said that from the chairman of the party to the common worker is with the employees of HFMC.

Hassan Murtaza questioned why chief minister Punjab Pervez Elahi is not serious in solving the issues of the employees of HMFC like he looks serious in solving the issues of the employees of RESCUE 1122.

"We have seen the first government which does not ask the protestors why they are crying, " said Hasan Murtaza.

Murtaza demanded that the provincial government should immediately solve the problems of the employees. He also demanded that government should immediately regularize the employees of Punjab Health Facility.

He further said that he will raise the voice of the doctors, dispensers, midwives and Lady Health Visitors of 14 districts in the Punjab Assembly.