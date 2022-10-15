PPP leader flays large size of Punjab cabinet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Secretary General Syed Hassan Murtaza said on Saturday that the provincial cabinet had become a burden on the exchequer with 21 ministers and 48 advisers.

In a statement issued here, he said that the Punjab government was fooling people in the name of austerity and simplicity.

He alleged that guards and vehicles were being given to the cabinet members in violation of the Constitution.

He said that the government employees in Punjab were on roads for acceptance of their demands while the chief minister was busy in nepotism.

Murtaza alleged that the public money was being spent only in Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat and rest of the province was being neglected. He said he would expose illegal steps of the incumbent provincial government on the assembly floor.