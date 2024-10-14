PPP Leader For Immediate Convening Of CCI Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Chairman inter-provincial coordination committee (ICC) and parliamentary leader of PPP Ahmed Kundi in Monday called for immediate convening of a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI)
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Chairman inter-provincial coordination committee (ICC) and parliamentary leader of PPP Ahmed Kundi in Monday called for immediate convening of a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).
Chairing over an introductory meeting of the ICC here he said that the CCI meeting should be held within 90 days as a constitutional requirement and deplored that it could not be held for the last eight months.
He said that the KP government should write a letter to fulfill this constitutional obligation as soon as possible.
Ahmed Kandi said that early meeting of CCI was imperative to take up the issues of resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province including net hydel profits, gas, oil, tobacco, mining and minerals profit with the Federal government.
Recent Stories
Pakistan determined to win 2nd test against England: ) Pakistan cricket team's A ..
SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: Kissan Ittehad
WCLA launches guided tour of Lahore Fort hidden places
French government wants new immigration law in 2025
45,336 special persons registered for Himmat card
BISP chairperson, Sindh Education Minister discuss initiatives for skill develop ..
ANF seizes 25 kg drugs from New Zealand bound parcel
DC reviews implementation of CM initiatives
DC visits District Council office
Dep Speaker Sindh Assembly highlights PPP's commitment to religious harmony
DPO holds open court
UoS VC visit to China strengthens academic, technology ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: Kissan Ittehad43 seconds ago
-
WCLA launches guided tour of Lahore Fort hidden places45 seconds ago
-
45,336 special persons registered for Himmat card33 seconds ago
-
BISP chairperson, Sindh Education Minister discuss initiatives for skill development of beneficiarie ..34 seconds ago
-
ANF seizes 25 kg drugs from New Zealand bound parcel36 seconds ago
-
SMC conducts cleaning operations in Sukkur36 seconds ago
-
DC reviews implementation of CM initiatives37 seconds ago
-
DC visits District Council office24 seconds ago
-
Dep Speaker Sindh Assembly highlights PPP's commitment to religious harmony26 seconds ago
-
DPO holds open court27 seconds ago
-
UoS VC visit to China strengthens academic, technology ties29 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah chairs meeting to resolve issues31 seconds ago