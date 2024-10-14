PPP leader for immediate convening of CCI meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Chairman inter-provincial coordination committee (ICC) and parliamentary leader of PPP Ahmed Kundi in Monday called for immediate convening of a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Chairing over an introductory meeting of the ICC here he said that the CCI meeting should be held within 90 days as a constitutional requirement and deplored that it could not be held for the last eight months.

He said that the KP government should write a letter to fulfill this constitutional obligation as soon as possible.

Ahmed Kandi said that early meeting of CCI was imperative to take up the issues of resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province including net hydel profits, gas, oil, tobacco, mining and minerals profit with the Federal government.