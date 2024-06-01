PPP leader for political harmony

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Secretary Information, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bahawalpur Division, Malik Shah Muhammad Channar, has said that the boost to the national economy was linked with political harmony.

In a press release issued here, he said that the PPP and other mainstream political parties had been jointly making efforts to put the country on track for development.

“Goals of progress and prosperity can be achieved by supporting political harmony and brotherhood,” he said.

He recalled that it was the founder of the PPP, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who made the country an atomic deterrent.

“Due to efforts made by then prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Pakistan has become an atomic power,” he said.

He said that PPP had been playing an important role in the resolution of problems faced by the masses.

He said that the PPP would continue playing its remarkable role in the smooth flourishing of democracy in the country.