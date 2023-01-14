UrduPoint.com

PPP Leader Former PM Gillani Addresses Historic Reception Of California-Punjab Sisters

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 14, 2023 | 03:22 PM

PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic reception of California-Punjab Sisters

Senior political leaders from the California state and representatives of the civil society attend the ceremony.

California: (UtduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2023) Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani addressed the reception of historic California-Punjab Sisters.

The State Resolution Signing Ceremony which is a Starting of a new productive Chapter of Cooperation between California and Punjab, Pakistan was held at Stanford Mansion in California State Capitol.

The reception was attended by Anthony Rendon, Speaker of the California, State Assembly, Eleni Kounalakis Lieutenant Governor of California, Chris Holden Member of the California State Assembly and Mover of the Sister State Resolution Dr Asif Mehmood. Senators, Congressmen, renowned businessmen’s from California and Pakistan as well as the representatives of the civil society were also present there.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution Prime Minister Governor Punjab Civil Society From

Recent Stories

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to e ..

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to explore exporting green hydroge ..

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: ..

Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: Masood

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meetin ..

FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos

2 hours ago
 LHC fixes for hearing on Jan 16 plea seeking detai ..

LHC fixes for hearing on Jan 16 plea seeking details of Thoshakhana gifts

3 hours ago
 Incoming COP28 President-Designate calls for COP o ..

Incoming COP28 President-Designate calls for COP of Action, COP For All to deliv ..

3 hours ago
 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum kicks off in ..

Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.