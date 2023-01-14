PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic reception of California-Punjab Sisters

(@Abdulla99267510)

Senior political leaders from the California state and representatives of the civil society attend the ceremony.

California: (UtduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2023) Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani addressed the reception of historic California-Punjab Sisters.

The State Resolution Signing Ceremony which is a Starting of a new productive Chapter of Cooperation between California and Punjab, Pakistan was held at Stanford Mansion in California State Capitol.

The reception was attended by Anthony Rendon, Speaker of the California, State Assembly, Eleni Kounalakis Lieutenant Governor of California, Chris Holden Member of the California State Assembly and Mover of the Sister State Resolution Dr Asif Mehmood. Senators, Congressmen, renowned businessmen’s from California and Pakistan as well as the representatives of the civil society were also present there.