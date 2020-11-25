PPP leader grieves over death of Senior PPP leader Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar

President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Humayun Khan on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of senior party leader and former Defence Minister Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Humayun Khan on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of senior party leader and former Defence Minister Chaudhry Ahmed Mukhtar.

In a condolence message, he said that Ahmad Mukhtar worked for strengthening democratic system in the country and was deeply attached with democracy.

He said that with his demise the party had lost great worker and a leader who uphold democratic principles throughout his political career.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.