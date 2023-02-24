PPP leader Hadi condemns Barkhan tragedy

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Provincial Council member Engineer Abdul Hadi Askari on Friday strongly condemned the Barkhan district incident and urged the provincial government to ensure an impartial investigation of the incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Provincial Council member Engineer Abdul Hadi Askari on Friday strongly condemned the Barkhan district incident and urged the provincial government to ensure an impartial investigation of the incident.

He expressed these views while addressing the protestors who staged a sit-in outside the Red Zone along with the dead bodies found in Barkhan.

He said that the brutality with which the woman and two young men were killed in Barkhan, has shocked the people of the country.

He said that the PPP strongly condemned the Barkhan incident and investigation of the incident should be carried out to bring the accused and their facilitators to justice.