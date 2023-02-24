UrduPoint.com

PPP Leader Hadi Condemns Barkhan Tragedy

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 09:33 PM

PPP leader Hadi condemns Barkhan tragedy

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Provincial Council member Engineer Abdul Hadi Askari on Friday strongly condemned the Barkhan district incident and urged the provincial government to ensure an impartial investigation of the incident

He expressed these views while addressing the protestors who staged a sit-in outside the Red Zone along with the dead bodies found in Barkhan.

He said that the brutality with which the woman and two young men were killed in Barkhan, has shocked the people of the country.

He said that the PPP strongly condemned the Barkhan incident and investigation of the incident should be carried out to bring the accused and their facilitators to justice.

