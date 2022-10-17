PPP leader Hadi congratulates Musa Gilani, Hakeem Baloch on wining by-elections

UrduPoint.com

Provincial leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Engineer Hadi Askari on Monday congratulated Ali Musa Gilani and Hakeem Baloch on their success in the by-elections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Engineer Hadi Askari on Monday congratulated Ali Musa Gilani and Hakeem Baloch on their success in the by-elections.

By voting for PPP candidates in the by-elections, public proved that PPP had a place in the hearts of the people, he said in a statement issued here.

He said that Syed Ali Musa Gilani, the son of former Prime Minister Yuosuf Raza Gilani, had won from National Assembly Constituency NA 157, Multan 4 and Abdul Hakeem Baloch, the candidate of the Peoples Party from National Assembly Constituency NA 237 Malir 2, Karachi had been elected.

While congratulating them, he said that the people had proven that the Pakistan Peoples Party was a party of the poor by making the candidates of the Peoples Party successful which had always raised its voice for the rights of the people at every forum.

He said that the members of Pakistan Peoples Party should convey the message of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to every house saying that the Peoples Party would form the government in all four provinces including the Federation by winning with a huge majority from all over the country including Balochistan in the upcoming general election.

He congratulated Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari on the success of the Peoples Party candidates in the by-elections.

