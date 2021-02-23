PPP leader Haider Shahani rejoins STP

Pakistan People's Party leader Haider Shahani on Tuesday announced quitting the party and rejoining Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party

Addressing a press conference along with Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party chairman Dr.

Qadir Magsi at Taraqi Pasand House, Haider Shahani said it was his great mistake to join Pakistan People's Party as this party had nothing to do with the people of Sindh.

Hiader Shahani, who had remained senior vice chairman of Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party, had joined Pakistan People's Party along with some of the senior party leaders on 28 June 2013.