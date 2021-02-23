UrduPoint.com
PPP Leader Haider Shahani Rejoins STP

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 09:57 PM

Pakistan People's Party leader Haider Shahani on Tuesday announced quitting the party and rejoining Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party leader Haider Shahani on Tuesday announced quitting the party and rejoining Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party.

Addressing a press conference along with Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party chairman Dr.

Qadir Magsi at Taraqi Pasand House, Haider Shahani said it was his great mistake to join Pakistan People's Party as this party had nothing to do with the people of Sindh.

Hiader Shahani, who had remained senior vice chairman of Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party, had joined Pakistan People's Party along with some of the senior party leaders on 28 June 2013.

More Stories From Pakistan

