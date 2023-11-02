Open Menu

PPP Leader Hails General Elections Date

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) A senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday hailed the fixing of the date for the general elections on February 8.

The people will be free to vote for their candidates in the next elections, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said the political parties will start campaigns for the general elections.

Pervaiz Ashraf hoped the voters would select those representatives of political parties who have delivered and performed for the country and its people.

