PPP leader hosts reception in honor of newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club, KhUJ

(@FahadShabbir)

Information Secretary Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, MPA Amjad Afridi hosted a reception in honor of the newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club and Khyber Union of Journalist (KhUJ)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Information Secretary Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, MPA Amjad Afridi hosted a reception in honor of the newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club and Khyber Union of Journalist (KhUJ).

The reception arranged on Tuesday night was attended by a large number of newsmen, leaders, and workers of PPP.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Amjad Afridi said politicians and newsmen are inter-connected with each other and dependent on one other in the performance of their responsibilities.

He said PPP leadership has always kept the journalist community of the country in high esteem and accorded full respect and honor to them.

The newsmen, he continued, have also reciprocated with the same dignity and honor to political leadership and always gave due coverage to political activities of the country in a partial manner.

President Peshawar Press Club, Muhammad Riaz thanked the PPP leader for according honor to journalists' community and said PPC has given equal opportunity to all the political parties of the country to use the platform and convey their messages to people through the holding of press conferences and seminars.

He also mentioned strong working relations and inter-dependence between newsmen and politicians and said both can not perform their duties without the cooperation of each other.

President PPC, M. Riaz thanked PPP leader, Amjad Afridi for arranging the gathering and expressed the opinion that such get together brings people more closure to each other and refreshes the working relationship.

President Khyber Union of Journalists, Nasir Hussain said PPP leadership has always accorded a warm welcome and honor to the journalist community and treated them as their friends.

Nasir also recalled the support of PPP leadership information of wage board award for determining salary set up of employees of the news industry.

Former Federal Minister for Communication and Central leader of PPP, Arbab Alamgir Khan also spoke on the occasion and praised the role being played by media for eradication of social ills from society.

He said politicians are only afraid of media and this reflects its power and effective role being played by the journalist community in highlighting any ill-doing by someone.

Arbab Alamgir said PPP leadership is of the belief that strong media is a prerequisite of civilized society and for this purpose will continue to support and cooperate with newsmen.