PPP Leader Jam Madad Ali Dies Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 15 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:41 PM

PPP leader Jam Madad Ali dies of Coronavirus

Jam Madad Ali was undergoing medical treatment after he contracted Coronavirus few weeks ago.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2020) PPP leader and Member of Sindh Assembly Jam Madad Ali died of Covid-19 on Friday.

Family of the PPP leader confirmed his death due to Covid-19.

The family said that he contracted Covid-19 virus few days back and underwent treatmnet. But he unfortunatley, they said, could not survive.

PPP leaders expressed grief over demise of Jam Madad Ali and presented their condolences to the family.

His death at the moment when PPP was marking 4th death anniversary of its leader Jahangir Badar.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto paid tribute to Jahangir Badar, saying that he was an excellent and brave man who continued to struggle whole his life for supremacy of law and the Constitution.

"His sacrifices are like carriculum for the PPP Jealas," said Bilawal Bhutto.

