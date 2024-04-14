Open Menu

PPP Leader Joins PTI

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PPP leader joins PTI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Pakistan People's Party leader Sharif Khan Khilji on Sunday resigned from the party and announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a statement on Sunday, he said that he was resigning from the party even though there is a PPP government in Sindh and Balochistan.

"I have a sincere desire to help the poor," he added.

It may be mentioned here that earlier Sharif Khilji had left the PTI and joined the PPP.

"I never did politics for privileges and funds, so I announce joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf again," he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor May Sunday From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

10 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

20 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

20 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

20 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

20 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

20 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

20 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

20 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

20 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

20 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan