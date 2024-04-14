PPP Leader Joins PTI
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Pakistan People's Party leader Sharif Khan Khilji on Sunday resigned from the party and announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
In a statement on Sunday, he said that he was resigning from the party even though there is a PPP government in Sindh and Balochistan.
"I have a sincere desire to help the poor," he added.
It may be mentioned here that earlier Sharif Khilji had left the PTI and joined the PPP.
"I never did politics for privileges and funds, so I announce joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf again," he added.
