PPP Leader Khursheed Shah Allowed Bail In Assets Beyond Means Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:37 PM

PPP leader Khursheed Shah allowed bail in assets beyond means case

NAB court granted him bail against surety bond of Rs. 5 million.

SUKKUR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 17th, 2019) An accountability court on Tuesday allowed bail to PPP leader Khursheed Shah in assets beyond case, with immediate directions to the authorities concerned to immediate release him.

The court granted bail to Khursheed Shah against surety bond of Rs 5 million.

As proceedings started, the NAB officials sought 15 days extension in the judicial remand of Khursheed Shah but the court turned down the request of the anti-graft body, and ordered immediate release of Khursheed Shah.

“We will ensure our appearance whenever the court or NAB officials asked us to appear,” said the counsel of Khursheed Shah.

The NAB court directed the NAB officials to submit reference against Khursheed Shah on the next date of hearing. The NAB could not submit the reference within the given time of 90 days.

On Sept 18, 2019, PPP senior leader Syed Khursheed Shah was arrested over charges of having assets beyond means. He was arrested from Islamabad area by the joint operation of NAB’s Rawalpindi and Sukkur chapters.

Earlier in the day, Faryal Talpur, the sister of former President Asif Ali Zardari, was granted bail in fake accounts case.

